Merkel says latest ECB moves show euro crisis is not over

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Central Bank’s decisions to cut interest rates to record lows and pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy showed that the crisis in the European Union’s single currency area was not yet over.

“We can see from the latest (ECB) measures that we have not entirely overcome the European financial crisis,” the chancellor said in response to a question about whether she shared concerns in Germany that the ECB’s rate decision could hurt savers and threaten the economy.

Merkel, who held talks with ECB President Mario Draghi in Berlin earlier on Wednesday, added that it was therefore important that European countries press ahead with reforms. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)