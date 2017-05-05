BRIEF-M K Land updates on notices of assessment received from Inland Revenue Board Of Malaysia
* Unit has been served with notices of assessment for years of assessment 2009 – 2011, and 2013 respectively dated 4 may 2017
FRANKFURT May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
Germany's net claims in the European Central Bank's Target 2 payments system rose to 843.4 billion euros by the end of April from 829.8 billion euros a month earlier.
Money has been flowing out of the euro zone's periphery and into a handful of core countries in recent years with the ECB arguing that this is primarily due to its asset purchase programme as the bulk of investors selling their bonds maintain accounts in places like Germany.
Indeed, a recent study published by the ECB showed that roughly 90 percent of the extra cash injected by the bank to boost the euro zone's economy is piling up in just five countries: Germany, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Finland.
Germany is among the first countries to publish monthly Target 2 data. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Andreas Framke.)
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
DUBAI, May 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties won a contract on Monday to build a new site for the twofour54 free trade zone that hosts media firms.