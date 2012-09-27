ECB's Draghi to meet German lawmakers on Oct. 24 - Bundestag

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will visit Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament for talks with lawmakers on the euro zone debt crisis, the Bundestag said on Thursday.

“(The visit) lends itself to talks with the Budget Committee, the European Committee and the Financial Affairs Committee,” said Bundestag President Norbert Lammert in a statement.

Many German lawmakers have major reservations about the ECB’s plans to buy bonds from heavily indebted euro zone states to help lower their borrowing costs, although Chancellor Angela Merkel has made clear she supports the programme.