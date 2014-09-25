Germany's Schaeuble unhappy at debate on ECB buying ABS, bonds

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was unhappy at the prospect of the European Central Bank (ECB) buying securitised loans and covered bonds because of the implications for the ECB’s new oversight responsibilities.

“I am not particularly happy about the debate started by the ECB about the purchase of securitisation products because this could strengthen the discussion (about a potential conflict of interests),” Schaeuble told the Bundestag lower house.