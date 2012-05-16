FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Gonzalez-Paramo: Need to stay flexible on policy
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Gonzalez-Paramo: Need to stay flexible on policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - The ECB needs to remain flexible about the use of its interest rates and crisis support measures but inflexible on keeping inflation in check, bank policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Wednesday.

Gonzalez-Paramo who is due to leave the ECB at the end of May, said that while central banks needed to be aware there support measures could set the wrong incentives to both banks and governments, they should not refrain from using them if needed.

He added that the euro zone should put a lot of effort into creating a single authority to deal with troubled banks in the bloc and hit out at recent demands from French politicians that the ECB’s responsibilities should be expanded to aid growth.

“Any demands on the ECB to address other policy areas by compromising its mandate or its founding principals should be clearly rejected,” he said. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.