ECB's Gonzalez-Paramo: Need to stay flexible on policy

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - The ECB needs to remain flexible about the use of its interest rates and crisis support measures but inflexible on keeping inflation in check, bank policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Wednesday.

Gonzalez-Paramo who is due to leave the ECB at the end of May, said that while central banks needed to be aware there support measures could set the wrong incentives to both banks and governments, they should not refrain from using them if needed.

He added that the euro zone should put a lot of effort into creating a single authority to deal with troubled banks in the bloc and hit out at recent demands from French politicians that the ECB’s responsibilities should be expanded to aid growth.

“Any demands on the ECB to address other policy areas by compromising its mandate or its founding principals should be clearly rejected,” he said. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Ron Askew)