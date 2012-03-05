FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Signs banks lending on ECB LTRO cash-Gonzalez-Paramo
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

Signs banks lending on ECB LTRO cash-Gonzalez-Paramo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 5 (Reuters) - There is anecdotal evidence that banks are using some of the 1 trillion euros they borrowed from the European Central Bank over the past few months to lend to firms and consumers, ECB policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Monday.

“It’s too early to say what the effect of the LTRO will be on credit conditions and the wider economy. But anecdotal evidence to the ECB is suggesting that banks are using it to lend more,” ECB Executive Board member Gonzalez-Paramo said.

A total of 800 banks took 530 billion euros in the ECB’s second offering of cheap 3-year loans - also known as LTROs - last week after they already borrowed 489 billion euros in December.

Gonzalez-Paramo, also welcomed the fact that more smaller banks tapped the ECB’s 3-year funding last month. (Reporting By Nigel Davies, writing by Eva Kuehnen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.