UPDATE 1-Canada says worried about ECB move on Greek banks

* Canada concerned by ECB move to cut off some Greek banks

* Finance Minister Flaherty says euro zone at turning point

OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s move to stop providing liquidity to some Greek banks is not good news, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday, exp ressing fresh concerns about the future of the euro zone.

The ECB confirmed it had cut off some Greek banks as they are severely undercapitalized. T he news sent the euro lower against the U.S. dollar, fanning fears the country may have to leave the euro zone.

“These are not good developments, this can create a shock that will affect Canada ... our banks are strong but we’re not completely immune from the state of the global economy,” Flaherty told the Senate’s banking committee.

Canadian stocks erased gains and traded weaker after the latest news from Europe, led by declines in banks and other financial services companies.

Flaherty, who suggested this week that the European Union might have to abandon its single currency, said the current crisis marked a turning point for the euro zone.

“It’s a fundamental issue for the euro zone about whether they intend to keep the euro zone together, whether they intend to keep all of the members in the eurozone,” he said.