Greek banks may be recapitalised through bailout money - ECB's Nouy

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is intensely monitoring Greek banks and any capital shortfall identified in an upcoming review could be plugged using part of the country’s bailout money, Daniele Nouy, the ECB’s banking supervision chair said on Wednesday.

“If this assessment identifies capital shortfalls for one or more significant institutions, these may be covered by the capital buffer to be established under a new Greek programme, after applying the legal framework,” Nouy said in a letter a member of the European Parliament. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)