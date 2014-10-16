FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB says will adjust 'haircut' on Greek bonds for bank funding
October 16, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

ECB says will adjust 'haircut' on Greek bonds for bank funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will lower the discount that it applies when assessing the worth of Greek government bonds and other debt as security for bank funding, the ECB said on Thursday.

“The Governing Council has decided ... to adjust the haircuts on Greek government bonds and Greek government guaranteed bank bonds,” a spokesman for the ECB said. “The decision foresees that the current haircuts are lowered.”

“The decision should by no means be viewed as an ad-hoc reaction to the most recent market stress. Instead, it reflects the improved market conditions for these assets over the past year,” he added, in a statement. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Paul Carrel)

