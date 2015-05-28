FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB working on the assumption that Greece won't leave euro - Constancio
May 28, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

ECB working on the assumption that Greece won't leave euro - Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is working on the assumption that Greece won’t leave the euro, the bank’s Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the ECB published its latest financial stability report, Constancio added that Greek banks were still viewed as “solvent” and that there was no automatic connection between a Greek government default on its bailout loans and banks becoming insolvent.

We are “working on the assumption that Grexit won’t happen,” Constancio said. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; Writing by Marc Jones in London)

