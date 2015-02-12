ECB approves more emergency liquidity for Greek banks - newspaper

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has extended the total amount of Emergency Liquidity Assistance that can be given to Greek banks by 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

One euro zone source told Reuters that a single-digit billion euro extension for ELA had been granted. That comes on top of the 60 billion euros previously approved.

Sources have also told Reuters that the ECB Governing Council discussed the issue of ELA in a telephone conference on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)