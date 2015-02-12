FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB approves more emergency liquidity for Greek banks - newspaper
#Market News
February 12, 2015

ECB approves more emergency liquidity for Greek banks - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has extended the total amount of Emergency Liquidity Assistance that can be given to Greek banks by 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

One euro zone source told Reuters that a single-digit billion euro extension for ELA had been granted. That comes on top of the 60 billion euros previously approved.

Sources have also told Reuters that the ECB Governing Council discussed the issue of ELA in a telephone conference on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
