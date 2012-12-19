FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB lifts ban on Greek debt at its funding ops
December 19, 2012

ECB lifts ban on Greek debt at its funding ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it would allow Greek sovereign debt to be eligible again as collateral at its funding operations, lifting a ban in place since July.

The decision to make Greek sovereign debt eligible again was taken in light of Greece’s progress with reform measures, budget cutting and privatisation, the ECB said in a statement.

The central bank said the changes would take effect on Dec. 21.

For the complete ECB statement:

here (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
