ECB lifts ban on Greek debt at its funding ops

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it would allow Greek sovereign debt to be eligible again as collateral at its funding operations, lifting a ban in place since July.

The decision to make Greek sovereign debt eligible again was taken in light of Greece’s progress with reform measures, budget cutting and privatisation, the ECB said in a statement.

The central bank said the changes would take effect on Dec. 21.

(Reporting By Thomas Atkins)