ECB's Honohan "slightly optimistic" of favourable Greek outcome
May 1, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Honohan "slightly optimistic" of favourable Greek outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 1 (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Patrick Honohan said he was “slightly optimistic” that there would be a favourable outcome in talks between the Greek government and its European and IMF lenders to avert a national bankruptcy.

Greece’s government signaled the biggest concessions so far as talks with lenders on a cash-for-reforms package started in earnest on Thursday, but tried to assure leftist supporters it had not abandoned its anti-austerity principles.

“I‘m slightly optimistic that there will be an outcome that’s good and favourable. I do like to consider but I don’t like to talk about any alternatives,” Honohan told a news conference, when asked if the euro zone was robust enough to withstand the departure of one of its members. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

