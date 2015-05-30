FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Effects of potential Greek default for banks not clear -ECB's Constancio
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Effects of potential Greek default for banks not clear -ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SITGES, Spain, May 30 (Reuters) - The effects of a potential Greek default on the country’s banks cannot yet be predicted, ECB vice president Vitor Constancio said on Saturday, stressing that he did not foresee a default.

If cash-strapped Greece missed a debt payment, the impact on Greek lenders, which are heavily exposed to the country’s sovereign debt, would have to be assessed, Constancio said at a conference in Sitges, northeastern Spain.

“I‘m not expecting it to happen,” Constancio said of a Greek default. But for banks, “the consequences cannot be predicted at this stage”, he added. (Reporting by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.