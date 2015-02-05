FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB should be strict with emergency liquidity - Weidmann
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

ECB should be strict with emergency liquidity - Weidmann

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should be strict in granting emergency funding to banks, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said in a German newspaper interview, further increasing pressure on Greece’s financial sector.

The ECB abruptly cancelled its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) on Wednesday, shifting the burden onto the central bank in Athens to finance its lenders and isolating Greece unless it strikes a new reform deal.

It will now be up to Greece’s central bank to provide its banks with ELA, a step it takes at its own risk, but over which the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council retains discretion.

“ELA should only be awarded for the short term and to solvent banks,” Weidmann, who is also chief of Germany’s Bundesbank, told business daily Boersen Zeitung in an interview published in its Thursday edition.

“I am of the view that we should apply strict standards with ELA. If that should have consequences for financial stability, then politicians must live up to their responsibilities,” he said.

“Governments and parliaments must take decisions about whether and how to keep banks afloat, or wind them up. After all, this can concern taxpayers’ money.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.