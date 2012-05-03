FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe should put growth at centre of agenda-Draghi
May 3, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Europe should put growth at centre of agenda-Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Spain, May 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged euro zone governments on Thursday to come up with a strategy to revive growth in the crisis-stricken currency bloc while continuing to push for fiscal consolidation.

Draghi said there was “absolutely no contradiction” between pursuing a growth pact and pushing ahead with Europe’s already-agreed fiscal compact on budget discipline.

“I certainly agree with your question when you say we have to put growth back at the centre of the agenda, without any contradiction with the need to continue, persevere in fiscal consolidation,” Draghi said.

Draghi helped shift the tone of the economic policy debate in the euro zone last week when he advocated a “growth compact” without spelling out exactly what he meant.

Voters and investors are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the German-led call for austerity - summed up in the budget-constraining “fiscal compact” - as the currency bloc slides back into recession.

