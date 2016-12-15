FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
December 15, 2016 / 9:08 AM / 8 months ago

ECB names Bank of Finland's Hakkarainen to Supervisory Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank named Pentti Hakkarainen to its Supervisory Board, becoming one of the ECB's four representatives in overseeing the euro zone's 127 biggest lenders, the ECB said on Thursday.

Hakkarainen, 58, now a deputy governor at the Bank of Finland, starts his new job in February, filling a vacancy after Sirkka Hamalainen, also a Finn, resigned in June due to personal reasons.

Led by Daniele Nouy, the Supervisory Board also includes representatives from each of the euro zone's 19 central banks plus a member of the ECB's Executive Board.

Hakkarainen, a Bank of Finland board member since 2002, also heads Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

