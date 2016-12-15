FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Finland's Hakkarainen to be named ECB supervisory board member -report
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Finland's Hakkarainen to be named ECB supervisory board member -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

HELSINKI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Pentti Hakkarainen is due to be named as a member of the European Central Bank's supervisory board, starting in February, the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported in its online edition on Thursday.

Hakkarainen, 58, would be one of four ECB representatives on the board that supervises euro zone banks and would replace Sirkka Hamalainen, also a Finn, who resigned earlier this year due to personal reasons.

Hakkarainen has been the Finnish central bank's deputy governor since 2008, but his final term in the bank's board will end in January.

The Bank of Finland said the ECB was due to make an announcement later on Thursday. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.