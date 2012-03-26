ECB FOCUS-German housing boom won't bust bank's rate strategy

* Rising German property prices fuel divergence in euro zone

* Widening euro zone divergence complicates monetary policy

* ECB says national regulators, govts should tackle bubbles

By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - A sharp rise in German property prices is worrying some European Central Bank policymakers but the sudden upswing is unlikely to push the ECB into raising interest rates.

The ECB sets rates for all 17 euro zone members no matter what state their individual economies are in, and Germany’s mini-boom is more than balanced by depressed housing markets elsewhere, notably Spain and Ireland.

Residential property prices in German cities rose by 5.5 percent last year - nothing to write home about in many countries, but almost a bubble by normally depressed German standards.

By contrast, housing prices in Spain fell 11.2 percent in the fourth quarter year-on-year. In Ireland, residential prices fell 16.7 percent in 2011.

The problem is the ECB’s one-size-fits-all interest rate. Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec calculates that monetary policy is “too lenient” by a margin of more than 200 basis points in Germany and “too tight” by 40 basis points for Spain.

This is creating another headache for Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann, already under pressure at home for backing the ECB’s expansionary monetary policy, which is feeding Germans’ fear of inflation.

The risks associated with asset-price bubbles are clearly on Weidmann’s mind. He told Reuters earlier this month that housing price rises in Germany were “something we have to watch” and made repeated reference to bubbles in a speech last week.

But he may not get the response he would like from the ECB.

The euro zone’s central bank will not act, “in exactly the same way that monetary policy was not tightened massively between 2001 and 2005 when house prices started to explode in countries such as France or Spain, when Germany was in the doldrums,” Moec said.

“There is a very wide array of things that can be done on the national level, before we get to the point when monetary policy at the European level needs to be put in motion.”

Differing interest rate pressures across the euro zone could nonetheless pose a challenge for the ECB.

“This persistent tension is something that these diverging trends in the housing market can prolong, because one of the things that tends to happen with housing booms and busts is that they are very slow-moving,” Jacob Kirkegaard, a research fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said.

“It illustrates how the one-size-fits-all policy is really being undermined by the euro (zone debt) crisis.”

WIDENING GAP

ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny expects the divergence between northern and southern countries in the euro zone to continue for the next three years.

In Spain, for example, low interest rates fuelled a borrowing splurge and subsequent housing boom which came to an end in 2008. Since then, property prices have fallen 19 percent and the country is heading into its second recession since the financial crisis started. Unemployment is at a record high in Spain, with youth unemployment running at 50 percent.

And while a million Spaniards struggle to pay their home loans and empty apartments are plentiful, in Germany people are struggling to find a home they can spend their money on. In Hamburg and Berlin, some have started building houseboats and floating offices on canals and the capital’s Spree river.

Housing construction spending in Germany is also on the rise. Official statistics show it rose 5.9 percent last year. Unemployment is near a record low and wage increases are on the horizon after years of moderation.

So with interest rates at a record low, investing in bricks and mortar is in fashion among inflation-fearing Germans, while it also offers a higher return than German government bonds .

“There is strong demand for housing and that’s not simply just because people are buying to sell, speculating on rising prices as is often the case in speculative bubbles,” said Michael Voigtlaender, head of real estate economics at the Cologne-based IW economic research institute. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)