FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says Hungary's new law could hurt financial stability
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

ECB says Hungary's new law could hurt financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s measures that force banks pay refunds to borrowers could negatively affect the stability of the Hungarian financial sector as a whole and could have spillover effects on the economy, the European Central Bank said in a legal opinion.

In its opinion dated July 28 but published on the ECB’s website late on Tuesday, the ECB also said the retroactive effect of the Hungarian legislation did not seem to be in line with the relevant EU directive.

The ECB also said that “the potentially significant costs of the new measures may in some cases require material capital injections from the owners of the financial institutions.”

The law drafted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government and passed last month will force banks to pay for unfair charges and interest rate hikes applied on loans in the past, putting big fresh losses on Hungary’s mostly foreign-owned banks.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.