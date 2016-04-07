FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB raises concerns over Hungarian central bank's programmes
April 7, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

ECB raises concerns over Hungarian central bank's programmes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) warned Hungary’s central bank on Thursday that it should ensure that funds granted to its six educational foundations do not violate the prohibition of monetary financing.

In its 2015 annual report, the ECB also said the National Bank of Hungary’s purchase of a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange “may be seen as giving rise to monetary financing concerns.”

“The ....(NBH) should also ensure that the central bank resources that it conferred on its network of foundations are not used, directly or indirectly, for state financing purposes,” the ECB said in its report.

The ECB also said that some of the changes in the Hungarian central bank’s monetary instruments, which led to incentives for local banks to purchase government securities, could be seen as a means of circumventing the so called “prohibition of privileged access” in the EU’s Treaty.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto

