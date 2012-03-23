ECB gives national c.banks right to refuse collateral

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - The ECB said on Friday it had given the 17 national central central banks that come under its wing the power to turn away collateral which comes in the form of bank bonds underwritten by governments in EU/IMF bailout programmes.

“National Central Banks (NCBs) are not obliged to accept as collateral for Eurosystem credit operations eligible bank bonds guaranteed by a Member State under an EU-IMF financial assistance programme,” the ECB said in a statement following its mid-month meeting. (Reporting by Marc Jones)