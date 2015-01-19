FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Honohan says obvious to all that inflation low
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Honohan says obvious to all that inflation low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Patrick Honohan on Monday said it was obvious to all that inflation in the euro zone is low and that it has persisted for some time.

The ECB is expected to try to boost inflation closer to its 2 percent target by launching a large-scale sovereign bond-buying program at a meeting on Thursday, but some ECB board members have voiced reservations.

“It’s obvious to everybody and there are no surprises that inflation is low, it’s been brought even lower by the oil price decline and in prospect so this situation has persisted for quite some time,” said Honohan, governor of the Irish Central Bank. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.