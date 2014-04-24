FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weak April inflation data may prompt ECB action, says Coene
April 24, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Weak April inflation data may prompt ECB action, says Coene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - A lower-than-expected April reading of euro zone inflation could trigger policy action by the European Central Bank, Governing Council member Luc Coene told MNI on Thursday.

Coene, who is the governor of the Belgian central bank, also said that the ECB should cut both its main refinancing rate and its deposit rate - now at zero - if it decided to lower interest rates further.

It is not “going to change anything if you only cut the main refinancing rate. That will not have sufficient impact on markets,” he was quoted as saying by MNI.

Annual euro zone inflation came in at 0.5 percent in March, lower than expected.

“If we have again negative surprises in the April number that may indeed push for earlier action than if we have more neutral numbers without negative surprises. Then we have some more time,” Coene said. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)

