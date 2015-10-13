FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Mersch says near-term inflation may continue to hover near zero
October 13, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Mersch says near-term inflation may continue to hover near zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone might continue to hover around zero in the near term, but could increase towards the end of the year when the base effect falls out, a European Central Bank executive board member said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Singapore, Yves Mersch said the difference with the past was that inflation would take a little longer to reach where the ECB wants it to be.

Euro zone inflation turned negative again in September, as oil prices tumbled, raising pressure on the ECB to step up its asset purchases to kickstart anaemic price growth.

It has already said it may have to increase or extend the quantitative easing scheme because inflation may fall short of its target of almost 2 percent, even in 2017. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

