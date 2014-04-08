FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No sign of euro zone deflation, says Malta central bank
April 8, 2014

No sign of euro zone deflation, says Malta central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - There is no sign of deflation in the euro zone even if the inflation rate is running below the European Central Bank’s target of just under 2 percent, Malta’s central bank said on Tuesday.

“In his statement the Governor notes that even though inflation in the euro area stands below the ECB’s objective of less than but close to 2 percent, there is no sign of deflation,” the Central Bank of Malta said in a statement on its 2013 Annual Report.

Euro zone inflation is running at 0.5 percent.

Writing by Paul Carrel

