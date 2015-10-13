FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB Mersch says too early to say if inflation path will be derailed
October 13, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

ECB Mersch says too early to say if inflation path will be derailed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - It is too early to say whether negative factors such a slowdown in emerging market economies will derail the long-term path of inflation in the euro zone, a European Central Bank executive board member said on Tuesday.

Echoing comments from many of his colleagues in recent weeks, Yves Mersch said it would take longer than previously expected for inflation to return to the ECB’s target of almost 2 percent, owing mainly to slower EM growth, a stronger euro and a fall in commodity prices.

“It is too early to judge whether these factors will cause lasting changes to the trajectory that the ECB expected inflation to follow,” Mersch said in remarks prepared for a speech to be delivered in Singapore.

“Should more monetary policy impulse become necessary, the ECB is determined to use all available instruments to achieve its mandate over the medium term.”

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
