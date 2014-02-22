FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Praet - "we admit that the pressures on prices are weak"
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 22, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Praet - "we admit that the pressures on prices are weak"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Weakness in euro zone price pressures has extended to the medium-term, the time horizon the European Central Bank looks at when deciding on policy, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said.

Praet, who holds the powerful economics portfolio on the ECB’s Executive Board, told Portuguese newspaper Expresso: “If our mandate is at risk, we will act without hesitation”.

The ECB’s mandate is to deliver price stability, which it defines as inflation of close to but below 2 percent over the medium-term. Euro zone inflation is running at just 0.7 percent - well below the target.

“We do not see a risk of deflation, but we admit that the pressures on prices are weak, and that this weakness in price development is extending to the medium-term,” Praet said in the newspaper interview, conducted on Feb. 18.

The ECB holds its next policy meeting on March 6.

“When we issued our forward guidance last November, we communicated that we will continue to have a very loose monetary policy and we will do whatever is necessary to fulfill our mandate,” Praet added.

“We are therefore very aware of what you are referring to, i.e. that low price pressures have extended to the medium term. Let’s make this assessment in March.” (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.