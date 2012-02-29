FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa taps 24 bln euros of ECB funds-CEO
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

Intesa taps 24 bln euros of ECB funds-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, took 24 billion euros of 3-year funds offered by the European Central Bank on Wednesday, double the amount it tapped in December, its Chief Executive said.

In comments confirmed by a spokesman, Enrico Cucchiani also told reporters in Trieste part of the funds would be used to buy Italian government bonds.

Smaller Italian peers UBI and Banco Popolare tapped 6 billion euros and around 2 billion euros of ECB funds respectively, financial sources told Reuters.

Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel had said before the tender his bank would take around the same amount as last time, when it tapped 4 billion euros.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

