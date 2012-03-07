FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB funding to Italy banks falls to 195 bln eur in Feb
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 6 years ago

ECB funding to Italy banks falls to 195 bln eur in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks eased to 194.8 billion euros in February from 202.6 billion euros a month earlier, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Wednesday.

The data showed Italian lenders had borrowed around 140 billion euros in the ECB’s longer term refinancing operations.

Italian banks have taken 139 billion euros in three-year funds at the ECB’s tender on Feb. 29, sources at the Bank of Italy said last month.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.