ECB funding to Italy banks falls to 195 bln eur in Feb

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks eased to 194.8 billion euros in February from 202.6 billion euros a month earlier, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Wednesday.

The data showed Italian lenders had borrowed around 140 billion euros in the ECB’s longer term refinancing operations.

Italian banks have taken 139 billion euros in three-year funds at the ECB’s tender on Feb. 29, sources at the Bank of Italy said last month.