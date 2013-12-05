ECB delays approving revaluation of Italy central bank capital

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has delayed approving a planned revaluation of Bank of Italy capital held by commercial banks following an intervention by Germany’s Bundesbank, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The ECB had been due to give the green light to revaluing the Italian central bank’s capital, which is held by Italy’s commercial banks but has been frozen since the 1930s, when it was set at the equivalent of 156,000 euros ($213,000).

The move, which could see the Bank of Italy’s capital revalued to 5 billion to 7.5 billion euros, is meant to allow Italian banks to strengthen their capital position and bring in up to 1 billion euros of tax revenues for the government.

But adoption of the measure, which requires ECB authorisation, has been held up after a comment from the Bundesbank, one person close to the situation said.

“The Bundesbank sent a comment on Italy’s move,” the person said on condition of anonymity. No comment was immediately available from the German central bank.

A rejection or even a long delay in ECB approval could cause problems for Italy, which is battling to keep its budget deficit below the European Union limit of 3 percent of output this year, after it came in at exactly 3 percent in 2012.

At his monthly news conference on Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said authorisation had not yet been cleared with all the other central banks in the euro zone.

“The ECB opinion, as is current practice, has been circulated to all the national central banks in what is a written procedure,” he told reporters.

“The opinion has not been adopted yet, so that’s the situation now,” he said, without elaborating.

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government last week approved emergency legislation to allow the country’s lenders to revalue their stakes in the central bank as part of its budget law for 2014.

Last week, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said he knew the ECB’s legal team had given a positive opinion, and hinted the green light from the ECB was a pure formality. ($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Additional reporting by Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt, writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Hugh Lawson)