Italy's Monti welcomes ECB bond-buying plan

ROME, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday welcomed the European Central Bank’s decision to launch a bond-buying programme to reduce bond yields without saying whether Italy would ask the ECB for help to lower its own borrowing costs.

“Today there’s been an important step forward - after the decision of ECB President Mario Draghi - toward a more satisfactory euro zone governance,” Monti said.

Monti added that it was “premature to say” whether the conditions tied to the central bank’s bond buying would be an obstacle for Italy to request its help.

“I much appreciated that the ECB, in its independence, which must be rigorously respected by each member state, arrived at this decision,” Monti said.

Monti spoke before a planned meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, who also defended the ECB’s plan.

“The ECB cannot and should not finance governments but if the integrity of monetary policy is lacking and if countries commit to fixing their public finances I think the ECB can and should intervene,” Barroso said.