Slovenian bank lending to firms shrinks at record pace in December
January 29, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenian bank lending to firms shrinks at record pace in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bank lending to Slovenian companies fell at an annual rate of 17.0 percent in December, the sharpest decline since the statistics began in 2005, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday.

The euro zone as a whole, including most countries battling high debt loads, saw more encouraging development, with the rate of decrease moderating.

In Italy, the drop was 5.3 percent, after a 5.9 percent fall in November. Spain saw the decrease moderate to 11.0 percent annual fall in December, from 13.5 percent in the previous month.

The euro zone as a whole saw lending to non-financial firms fall 3.0 percent in December from the same month a year earlier. Lending to the private sector fell at an annual rate of 2.3 percent last month, same as in November.

Before the ECB starts supervising banks in November of this year, it will run a series of tests on the euro zone’s largest lenders to uncover potential balance-sheet risks and capital shortfalls.

The asset-quality review is based on banks’ balance sheets at the end of 2013. ECB policymakers have admitted that could have crimped lending in the final months of last year.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
