Slovenian banks risk 2014 losses due to weak growth -ECB's Jazbec

LJUBLJANA, April 4 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks could suffer losses in 2014 due to weak economic growth, central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.

“It is possible that Slovenian banks will end 2014 in a loss ... because it is very hard for banks to generate profit while economic growth is still very low or negative,” Jazbec told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Jazbec also serves on the European Central Bank’s rate-setting Governing Council.

Euro zone member Slovenia injected 3.3 billion euros into its banks in December to avoid needing an international bailout. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)