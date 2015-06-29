FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Jazbec says events in Greece have no direct influence on Slovenian banks
June 29, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Jazbec says events in Greece have no direct influence on Slovenian banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Monday that events in Greece have no direct influence on Slovenian banks, whose bad loans almost tipped the country into needing an international bailout in 2013.

“Direct exposure of the Slovenian banking system to Greek private sector is 372,000 euros. This data confirms that (Slovenian) banks are not in danger even if this debt will not be repaid in full,” said Jazbec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council.

He added that there was no evidence of major pressures on Slovenian bond yields. The yield on the euro zone country’s 10-year benchmark rose to 2.362 percent on Monday, up from 2.159 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)

