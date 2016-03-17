FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

ECB's Jazbec: investment demand needed to initiate new lending cycle-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 17 (Reuters) - Investment deamand is needed to intiate a new lending cycle, which means that European Central Bank measures have to be accompanied by other policies, ECB governing council member Bostjan Jazbec told Slovenia’s daily newspaper Dnevnik in an interview.

“With the ECB measures we are proving that investment demand, which doesn’t exist, is needed to initiate a new lending cycle. Other policies should be responsible for that,” said Jazbec, who is also the governor of the Bank of Slovenia. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)

