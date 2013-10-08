UPDATE 1-Slovenia may seek aid for banks, central bank says

* GDP seen down by 2.6 pct in 2013

* GDP to fall by 0.7 pct in 2014 (Adds GDP forecast cut, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Slovenia will consider seeking outside help for its ailing banks if the country’s funding costs remain high, the head of its central bank said on Tuesday.

Bostjan Jazbec also slashed the GDP forecast for this year, saying the economy is expected to contract by 2.6 percent rather than by the bank’s April forecast of 1.9 percent.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are struggling with some 7.9 billion euros ($10.7 billion) of bad loans, equivalent to 22.5 percent of GDP and the source of speculation that the country may be next in line for a euro zone bailout.

“That (asking for aid) is possible if yields on Slovenian securities (bonds) remain high,” Jazbec told a news conference, adding that everything Slovenia was doing at the moment was aimed at bringing its funding costs down.

“If that is not successful then there is a possibility to ask for help within various programmes,” said Jazbec, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council.

He said he believed Slovenia can still solve its financial problems by itself although that will depend upon the results of external stress tests of most of its banks, which are due at the end of November, and upon the economic recovery.

The government has laid aside 1.2 billion euros which it plans to use to recapitalise its three largest banks but analysts expect the tests might show significantly larger capital needs.

Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said in an interview with the state-owned news agency STA earlier on Tuesday that the country will not ask for aid, saying: “We are very intensively preparing measures that are needed so as to avoid asking for help.”

The central banks sees Slovenia’s economy contracting further next year, by 0.7 percent, having earlier forecast 0.5 percent growth. In 2015 it still expects growth of 1.4 percent.