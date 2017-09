LJUBLJANA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme could end before September 2016, Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said in an interview published on the website of the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

“I understand it this way ...Once the price mandate is fulfilled, we can end it earlier,” Jazbec, who is also the governor of the Bank of Slovenia, told the paper. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)