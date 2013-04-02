FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No significant deposit outflows from Slovenia -ECB's Kranjec
April 2, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

No significant deposit outflows from Slovenia -ECB's Kranjec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 2 (Reuters) - Investors have not been pulling out large amounts of money from Slovenia in the wake of large depositors facing losing cash as a part of Cyprus bailout deal, Marko Kranjec, who heads the Bank of Slovenia, said on Tuesday.

“We are monitoring the (deposit) flows on a daily basis but have not registered significant moves,” Kranjec told a news conference at the central bank.

“The way the situation in Cyprus was being solved did not influence the confidence of our depositors,” added Kranjec, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s policy-setting Governing Council. (Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Sakari Suoninen)

