FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB will do what is needed to revive lending -Kranjec
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

ECB will do what is needed to revive lending -Kranjec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will do what is necessary to revive lending in the euro zone, ECB Governing Council member Marko Kranjec said on Tuesday.

Weak lending is one of the ECB’s main headaches. Its record-low interest rates of 0.75 percent are not transmitted evenly across the currency bloc with banks in the periphery charging more for loans than their peers in core countries.

ECB President Draghi said last month the ECB was not “planning anything special” to address the issue of weak lending and fragmentation, while other policymakers have hinted the ECB is mulling its options to boost lending.

At a news conference at the Bank of Slovenia, Kranjec, who heads the central bank, said: “The ECB will do all that is needed.”

Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Kuehnen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.