ECB's Kranjec says euro zone still in crisis
May 31, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Kranjec says euro zone still in crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLED, Slovenia, May 31 (Reuters) - The euro zone will need more time to exit its economic crisis and so will Slovenia, European Central Bank Governing Council member Marko Kranjec said on Friday.

Asked by reporters if recent French data showed the crisis was spreading to the core of the bloc, Kranjec said: “The euro zone is still in crisis and we need to wait a bit to get out of it.” Kranjec, who also heads the Slovenian central bank, spoke on the sidelines of a business conference in Bled.

He said he expected an independent review of the country’s banks to show the Bank of Slovenia’s estimates for bad loans in local banks were accurate. But “Slovenia is not out of the woods yet, a lot of work is still to be done,” he added.

Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
