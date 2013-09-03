FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Jazbec expects results for NLB audit results in Oct
September 3, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

ECB's Jazbec expects results for NLB audit results in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLED, Slovenia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The results from an external audit of Slovenia’s largest bank should be available next month, the governor of the country’s central bank, Bostjan Jazbec, said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a business conference, Jazbec said he expected the results for Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) in October and for the other nine banks at the end of November or early December.

State-owned NLB is Slovenia’s biggest bank. The country’s state-owned lenders hold the lion’s share of an estimated 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion) in bad loans, equivalent to 21.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Jazbec is also a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council. (Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Taylor)

