FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SRM should include all euro zone banks -ECB's Lautenschlaeger
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

SRM should include all euro zone banks -ECB's Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said all euro zone banks should be included in the resolution mechanism for closing down insolvent banks.

The single resolution mechanism (SRM) is part of a broader drive for a European banking union under which the ECB is to become the euro zone’s single banking supervisor from later this year, dubbed the single supervisory mechanism (SSM).

“On the scope of the SRM, I think it should include all credit institutions supervised directly or indirectly under the SSM,” Lautenschlaeger said in written responses to questions from members of the European parliament.

Lautenschlaeger has been put forward by the ECB for the position of vice chair of the SSM and for this she is due to appear in a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

Reporting by Eva Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.