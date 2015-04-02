FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Lautenschlaeger casts doubts on QE's effectiveness - Wirtschafts Woche
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Lautenschlaeger casts doubts on QE's effectiveness - Wirtschafts Woche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger called into question the effectiveness of the ECB’s bond-buying programme, according to an interview in German magazine Wirtschafts Woche.

“Given the low interest rates in the euro zone I have doubts, whether the economic impact of the purchasing programme will reach the desired level,” the magazine on Thursday quoted Lautenschlaeger as saying.

She also warned that low interest rates could lead to asset price bubbles.

“With low interest rates there is greater danger of investment behaviour becoming too risky, overheating or price bubbles can easily emerge in other asset classes,” Wirtschafts Woche quoted her in a summary of an interview to be published on Saturday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.