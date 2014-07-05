FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-ECB's Lautenschlaeger does not see bond-buying - paper
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 5, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-ECB's Lautenschlaeger does not see bond-buying - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name in headline)

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said she does not see the ECB embarking on a bond-buying spree in the near future, according to a German newspaper report.

“I absolutely do not see the purchase of government bonds on the horizon,” she told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, according to an excerpt of an article to be published on Sunday.

She said a large-scale purchase of bonds would only be an option if the ECB faced extraordinary risks, adding: “I really don’t see that right now”.

She also repeated that she was “rather critical” of the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transaction (OMT) programme, launched in September 2012 and yet to be used. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.