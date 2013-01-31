FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders, creditors must be first to absorb bank losses-ECB
January 31, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Shareholders, creditors must be first to absorb bank losses-ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Losses incurred by banks before the euro zone’s single supervisor kicks in have to be borne by shareholders, creditors and the government of the country where the bank is located, ECB vice-president Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

“It has to be ensured that losses of legacy assets will be borne first by shareholders and creditors and then by the countries where they are located, so that the use of euro zone funds does not raise issues of moral hazard, or mutualisation of losses coming from the past,” Constancio told a conference.

The remarks refer to a debate in the euro zone on which banks should be eligible for direct recapitalisation by the euro zone’s bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, after the European Central Bank assumes the role of the single bank supervisor in the euro zone on March 1, 2014.

Constancio said only was all the other avenues had been exhausted could the ESM then be tapped for capital.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
