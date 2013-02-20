FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurozone c.banks emerge from Lehman bankruptcy without loss-Buba
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

Eurozone c.banks emerge from Lehman bankruptcy without loss-Buba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s central banking system is on track to emerge from the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy without loss, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday.

The Bundesbank was the central access point for the Lehman group, via its German subsidiary LBB, to refinancing operations offered by the so-called Eurosystem of euro zone central banks.

At the time of Lehman’s bankruptcy in September 2008, LBB had liabilities of 8.5 billion euros vis-a-vis the Bundesbank arising from Eurosystem refinancing operations.

Interest payments and costs take the total liability to more than 9 billion euros now, the Bundesbank said.

More than 8 billion euros has already been secured, the Bundesbank added, detailing progress in LBB’s bankruptcy proceedings.

“The probability is very high that there will be a complete repayment,” Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel told reporters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.