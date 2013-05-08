FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB has open mind on how to spur SME lending - Asmussen
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

ECB has open mind on how to spur SME lending - Asmussen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has an open mind about measures it could take to spur lending to small- and mid-sized businesses, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

To address banks’ reluctance to lend, the ECB is looking at ways to revive the market for asset-backed securities (ABS) to allow banks to pass some credit risk on to other investors as they try to boost their capital and liquidity buffers to meet new regulatory standards.

German newspaper Die Welt reported in its Wednesday edition, citing a central bank source, that a majority of Governing Council members seemed to be in favour of the ECB buying asset-backed securities (ABS).

Responding to a question about the Welt story, Asmussen said ECB work on what it could do to spur SME lending was ongoing.

“We have an open mind to look at all things that we can do within our mandate and this relates to how can the market for asset-backed securities, especially backed by SME loans, be revived in Europe,” he told a European Parliament committee.

Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.