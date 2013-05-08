ECB has open mind on how to spur SME lending - Asmussen

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has an open mind about measures it could take to spur lending to small- and mid-sized businesses, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

To address banks’ reluctance to lend, the ECB is looking at ways to revive the market for asset-backed securities (ABS) to allow banks to pass some credit risk on to other investors as they try to boost their capital and liquidity buffers to meet new regulatory standards.

German newspaper Die Welt reported in its Wednesday edition, citing a central bank source, that a majority of Governing Council members seemed to be in favour of the ECB buying asset-backed securities (ABS).

Responding to a question about the Welt story, Asmussen said ECB work on what it could do to spur SME lending was ongoing.

“We have an open mind to look at all things that we can do within our mandate and this relates to how can the market for asset-backed securities, especially backed by SME loans, be revived in Europe,” he told a European Parliament committee.