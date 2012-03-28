FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB 3-yr loans not aimed at bank lending-Constancio
March 28, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 6 years ago

ECB 3-yr loans not aimed at bank lending-Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, MARCH 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank loaned more than 1 trillion euros to euro zone banks to respond to their short-term funding pressures and not to revive lending or solve the sovereign debt crisis, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said.

ECB figures released on Wednesday showed banks cut lending to euro zone companies in February, suggesting the flood of cash the ECB has pumped out has yet to bolster flagging businesses in the wider economy.

“Our LTROs were to respond to the short-term funding pressure and nothing else,” Constancio said at a lecture in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“It never crossed our minds that we were solving the sovereign debt crisis with this (the LTROs),” he added. “Banks do not decide to give credit just because they have reserves.”

Reporting By Eva Kuehnen

