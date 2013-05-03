ECB FOCUS-Bank eyes ABS revival to unblock lending to small firms

* ECB aims to revive ABS market to boost lending to SMEs

* Diversity of small companies complicates risk assessment

* Banks best placed to handle SME credit risk

By Eva Kuehnen

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - To boost bank lending to small euro zone companies, the European Central Bank wants to revive an asset class that was widely criticised for its role in the financial crisis - asset-backed securities.

These allow banks to move at least some credit risk off their balance sheets by packaging individual loans into new instruments and selling them on to other investors.

Credit markets were paralysed during the crisis when such securities became toxic due to the default of housing loans that underpinned them.

But the ECB is now considering whether such securities could help the euro zone’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the backbone of the bloc’s recession-hit economy, saying that not all ABS are bad.

Issuing them could enable banks to boost their capital and liquidity buffers to meet tougher post-crisis rules - one reason for their current reluctance to lend - and extend more loans to struggling SMEs which have few alternatives to bank funding.

At its Governing Council meeting in Bratislava on Thursday, the ECB decided to start talks with the European Investment Bank and the EU Commission to revive the ABS market after several ECB board members had hinted that such a step was in the offing.

But turning to ABS could throw up more problems than it solves and despite ECB-led efforts to revive the market it would still not unblock lending to small companies in the euro zone’s south without more far-reaching regulatory changes.

“Even if investors get comfortable with the risk profile of an SME-loan portfolio, they may not have the resources to go in and restructure the underlying companies if they fail,” said Tim Skeet, managing director, financial institutions group at RBS.

“They could end up owning the companies and their assets. There is a higher default level among SME loans compared with other types of lending and this is of course reflected in the capital charge imposed by the regulators,” said Skeet, also an International Capital Market Association board member.

BREAKING NEW GROUND

In February, Commerzbank, which touts itself as a lender to SMEs, tested the waters. Germany’s second-largest bank raised 500 million euros by placing a bond that was covered by a portfolio of SME loans - the first of its kind.

“We found out through various conversations with investors that there was an interest in the German SME market,” said Franz-Josef Kaufmann, head of capital market funding at Commerzbank. The deal ended up being two-times oversubscribed.

Although the issue was not strictly a covered bond because the underlying assets were SME loans and not public-sector or mortgage loans, when used as collateral at the ECB it will still get the lower mark down that comes with such bonds.

Such an improvement in funding costs could be passed on to borrowers and may entice others to follow suit.

The drawback in the Commerzbank case was that, unlike a fully-fledged ABS, the loans did not leave its balance sheet. Therefore it did little to minimise the bank’s capital costs.

“We have noticed that other banks are looking at this new asset class, but you really need a critical mass of loans on your books to make it worthwhile,” Kaufmann said.

TOO DIVERSE

JPMorgan calculated a volume of ABS based on SME loans in the euro zone around 170 billion euros ($224 billion). Even if the actual figure is higher, it remains small compared with other asset classes.

The ECB could support issuance and raise the profile of the asset class through targeted purchases, JPMorgan economist Greg Fuzesi suggested. The ECB’s previous covered bond programmes could serve as templates for such interventions.

Market-led initiatives providing quality stamps for ABS along with increased transparency from the ECB’s new loan database could drive demand.

But the diversity of small companies in terms of their business models as well as ownership and funding structures makes it hard to pin down credit risk. Rating agencies hardly look at them.

“To solve the flow of funding to the SME sector, we probably need a better capital regime for these loans. This is already happening in the UK through the Funding for Lending Scheme and we might see this in France in other piecemeal arrangements.” RBS’s Skeet said.

Since the crisis, regulators have forced banks to hold more capital against securitised debt and retain a “skin in the game” portion to ensure high underwriting standards.

However, Britain’s financial regulator adjusting liquidity and capital rules for British banks if they increase lending to households and businesses.